Cedar County currently has 56 registered sex offenders. Of the 56, three are non-compliant: John Robert Kaumans, Kevin Ray Keith and Bryan R Shrout. The Sheriff’s Office has arrest warrants for Kevin Keith and Bryan Shrout for failing to register as a sex offender. A criminal summons has been issued for John Kaumans.

Anyone can go to the Highway Patrol website for information regarding these offenders (Go to MO Highway Patrol sex offender registry and click on Cedar County in the search box). Information provided includes compliance status, photos, addresses, vehicles and offense information.

If you have information regarding these offenders, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 417-276-5133.