West Central Missouri Community Action Agency (“West Central”) has revised its service delivery model by focusing on more “service mobility,” thereby expanding its physical presence and outreach into more communities in the west central region, beginning April 1. The effort is intended to increase access to services for families in previously under-served communities.

The Agency’s Mobile Action Center (“MAC”) will be making regular stops throughout the nine-county region in a variety of communities, visiting every county at least once per week. The MAC, a handicap accessible “office on wheels,” includes a computer work station, mobile internet, and office equipment, making it possible for individuals to complete applications for services, attend classes, and receive information about other resources available to them through West Central and area partner organizations. “We understand the difficulty faced by families in need of services who do not have reliable transportation necessary to access services provided at traditional “brick and mortar” offices located some distance from many of our rural communities.” said Chris Thompson, CEO of West Central Missouri Community Action Agency. Each stop with the MAC will be at an easily-accessible location, near or on the site of local community resources operated by local partner community organizations and agencies. “We anticipate being able to make more face-to-face contact in communities where we’ve never had a physical presence, with folks who may have never connected in-person with us before due to transportation and other mobility barriers,” says Thompson. Services will also continue to be offered at the Agency’s three regional hubs: its Central Office in Appleton City; the Liston Center in El Dorado Springs; and the West Central office in Raymore. Individuals who need a ride, either to one of the office locations or to the MAC’s destination on a given day, may call West Central’s innovative New Growth Transit program at 417-283-7991. The program provides rides, using volunteer drivers, to community members for non-emergency medical appointments, dental appointments, training and educational opportunities, pharmacy visits, community services such as those offered by West Central, and for other needed purposes. Please call at least 48 hours in advance of any scheduled appointment or MAC calendared event to confirm availability of transportation for appointments and, if available, schedule a ride.

Individuals may access West Central services several other ways as well. A new text line, 660-466-2134, is now available for clients to request help or check on status of pending service/assistance applications. To phone for help, call 660-476-2185, and leave a voice message with a call-back number. Or, assistance may be accessed by email at help@wcmcaa.org.

Help numbers, email addresses, and a calendar showing the MAC’s schedule for each community may be viewed at www.wcmcaa.org, or on the West Central Facebook page, www.facebook.com/#WestCentralCares.