Missouri state parks and historic sites have many activities planned throughout the lake area.

• Saturday, May 31, and Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Pollinator Garden Workday at Roaring River State Park.

The public is invited to join the park team in restoring and maintaining the native plants pollinator garden at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center. Volunteers will discover the importance of cultivating native plants for pollinators, and they will get tips and ideas for creating pollinator gardens in their own yards. Volunteers should wear comfortable clothes they don’t mind getting dirty and bring garden gloves, water, snacks, lunch and sunscreen. A garden kneeler may also come in handy. All tools will be provided. Registration is not required, and volunteers under the age of 18 must have a signed parental consent form. Roaring River State Park is located at 12716 Farm Road 2239 in Cassville.

• Tuesday, June 3, at 7 p.m. – Concert at the Castle at Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

Join the park team for an evening of music at the annual Concert at the Castle presented by the Lake Area Community Orchestra. The concert begins at 7 p.m. on the castle lawn. Plan to arrive early, as there is a short hike from the parking lot to the seating. Provided seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to bring their own. Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located off Highway 54 outside of Camdenton, on State Route D. Once on State Road D, continue for 1.8 miles to Castle Ruins Road.

• Thursday, June 5, at 6 p.m. – Public Meeting at Roaring River State Park.

The public is invited to a town hall-style meeting for Roaring River and Big Sugar Creek state parks. Representatives from Missouri State Parks will be on hand to provide information about these parks and answer questions. The public is encouraged to share comments about the parks and their operations. The meeting will be held at the Riverview Room of the Emory Melton Inn at Roaring River State Park, 12716 Farm Road 2239 in Cassville.

• Saturday, June 7, at 10 a.m. – Guided Bison Saunter at Prairie State Park.

Summer is almost here, and the prairie is exploding with gorgeous colors and sounds! Wildflowers and birds abound. Bison and their calves are moving about and exploring. Visitors should be prepared for at least a two-mile saunter over uneven terrain. Because we won’t know the location of the bison the morning of the event, we recommend guests bring water, snacks, insect repellent, a hat and sunscreen and wear sturdy shoes. Binoculars can be useful in watching the bison and other wildlife. June weather can be unpredictable, so please prepare for it. The event is free, but registration is required and limited to 30 participants. To register, call 417-843-6711. Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines.

• Saturday, June 7, at 8 a.m. – National Trails Day Hike at Table Rock State Park.

The public is invited to celebrate National Trails Day with a guided hike at Table Rock State Park. This 3.1-mile hike covers the Red Loop of the White River Valley Trail System. The Red Loop is a technically challenging trail, with natural surfaces and an elevation change of roughly 120 feet. Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate shoes, dress for the weather, and bring water and snacks. The hike begins at Trailhead 1 (GPS coordinates 36.585711,-93.312643). The event is free, but registration is required and can be completed at icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Details.aspx?session_id=177507&back_url=fi9BY3Rpdml0aWVzL1NlYXJjaC5hc3B4. Table Rock State Park is located at 5272 State Highway 165 in Branson.

• Friday, June 13, at 5 p.m. through Sunday, June 15 at 7 p.m. – Scavenger Hunt at Stockton State Park.

How well do you know Stockton State Park? Whether you want to show off your knowledge or just want to learn more about the park, this event is for you. Stop by the campground check station to pick up your first clue for the scavenger hunt that will lead you to multiple locations throughout the park. Each location will have a clue for the next location for a total of 10 stops along the way. Once you complete the scavenger hunt, return to the check station to claim a prize. This is not a race and can be completed any time throughout the weekend. The clues will be available from 5 p.m. Friday, June 13, until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 15. Please visit the check station to find when prizes will be available. The scavenger hunt requires travel throughout the park. However, a smaller nature scavenger hunt will be available for those who would like to stay close to the campground. Stockton State Park is located at 19100 S. Highway 215 in Dadeville.

• Saturday, June 14, at 8:45 p.m. – Night Saunter at Prairie State Park.

Have you experienced a prairie as night falls? Here’s your chance to find out what happens as the sun goes down. Join the park team for a night saunter on the prairie. During this event, participants will get a greater appreciation for the prairie as day fades into night. Guests will walk about one mile across the prairie. Bring a flashlight and insect repellent and wear sturdy shoes and long pants. Meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines.

• Saturday, June 21, at 7 p.m. – Zoo to You at Pomme de Terre State Park.

Discover the unique wildlife of Missouri with the help of live native animals from the education department of Dickerson Park Zoo. This program will present facts about the featured animals and will classify the animals based on their characteristics. Participants will learn about the niche that each animal fills and what we can do to help conserve wildlife habitats. The program will take place at the amphitheater in the Pittsburg Area Campground. Pomme de Terre State Park is located at 23451 Park Entrance Road in Pittsburg.

• Saturday, June 21, at 2 p.m. – Littered Landscape at Bennett Spring State Park.

Join the park team outside the park store to learn how long litter can last if it is not picked up. Do you know how long it takes a plastic bottle or soda can to decompose? The answers might surprise you! Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A outside of Lebanon.

• Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Hug a Herp Day at Prairie State Park.

Lizards need love, too! So do snakes, turtles, frogs, toads and salamanders. You might think these animals are creepy, but that may just be due to a lack of positive experiences. Come learn more about these slimy and scaly creatures and the good they do. Park representatives will help dispel myths and rumors about reptiles and amphibians, while letting visitors see them up close and touch them if they’re so inclined. Not brave enough to touch one? Then you can make an amphibian or reptile craft to take home instead. Prairie State Park is located at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines.

•Saturday, June 28, at 2 p.m. – Nature Bingo at Prairie State Park.

Instead of “BINGO,” this game uses the word “NATURE,” and instead of calling out numbers and letters, a park team member will give a fact about an animal, plant or fungus. Participants will have the opportunity to guess what is being described; when someone fills a column or row with correct guesses, that person wins a prize! Meet at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center at 128 NW 150th Lane in Mindenmines.

For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit mostateparks.com/events. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.