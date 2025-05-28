I think we are expecting rain for the next few days, or maybe this week and next.

Saturday night black cat Diane went outside and would not come inside. Jack and Caddee were a little frantic and wouldn’t stop gazing out the glass door. There was a lot of anxiety on Caddee’s part and lots of meowing and desperate looks from Jack.

I chased them out of the foyer telling them she would be back in the morning and boy was she ever ready.

I just drove by the Local Scoop. It is located across 54 from Casey’s. (close enough) They serve ice cream on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Thursday will not come soon enough.

KSL