Municipal Band’s final concerts for 2025 this weekend

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be the final concerts for your Municipal Band this summer. As you know, we play during the months of June, July and August. Since students and teachers have headed off to school, we will play our closing concerts Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but we will be back next summer!

I did a little figuring and was surprised to find out that I had planned 42 concerts and selected more than 546 songs this summer! That is a lot! We will play Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. We’d love for you to come to listen. As the words in the movie Because of Winn Dixie said “Music is better if somebody is listening.” Come on down, tap a toe, and visit with some friends. We’d love to play for you!

Have a great week – and a great year!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 29

1 Coast Guards

2 Barnum & Bailey’s Favorites

3 Aces of the Air

4 Lassus Trombone

5 Battle Cry of Freedom

6 Polka 4

7 Majestic Galop

8 Steel King

9 Maple Leaf Rag

10 Bombasto

11 Call to Victory

12 Bombardier

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 30

1 Anchors Aweigh

2 Washington Post

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 Klaxon

5 Slim Trombone

6 Yellow Rose of Texas

7 Kansas City

8 Westlawn Dirge

9 Battle Cry of Freedom

10 Missouri Waltz

11 Indiana State Band

12 College Life

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 31

* Final Concert for this Summer

1 The Band Played On

2 Amazing Grace

3 Trumpeter’s Lullaby

4 Holy City

5 When Saints Go Marching In

6 Billy Sundays Successful Songs

7 Salute to Victor Herbert

8 America the Beautiful

9 Seventy-Six Trombones

10 Ave Maria

11 Our Director

12 Now is the Hour

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner

This summer is the Band’s 140th consecutive season to perform

Front Row – Lauren Holz, Kenli Rader, Karcyn Rader, David Capps, Josh Worthington, Rebecca Keltner, Gary Hardison; Second Row – Teri Biddlecome, Elbert Biddlecome, Logan Griffin, Steve Banks, Brent Hillsman; Third Row – Blake Carnahan, Lynn Fredricksen, Kayte Fowler, Aedon Fowler, Will Seitz; Fourth Row – Connor Goatley, Libby Toliver, Jane Kaus, Jennie Seitz, Sandra Stewart, Justin Brown, Kyler Henson; Back Row – Kail Bledsoe, Zach Waggoner, Jonathan Holz, Sarah Holz, Lily Copenhaver, Kim Barklage; Not Pictured – Gyla Holz, Hunter Jacobs, Alan Koca, Nicholas Vick, and Noah Marsh.