I never thought I would ever see someone pass up something for free. Three of our four fireworks winners didn’t get their free fireworks at B and D for the fourth of July. We picked the winners on July 1 and only one winner picked up their prize. They are here at my office, if you want them. I understand there is a way to preserve them.

OK, Land of Lakes Youth Fair this week and Picnic next week. Then take two breathes and it’s back to school.

Picnic T-shirts are going along quickly. We had sent the designer several pictures of the Picnic and I noticed that the one they wanted to use has a bit of El Dorado Springs nostalgia in. You can see the top of the old Lions Club food wagon they used to have at the Picnic- Right there at the corner of Park. Kenny and I always had a Lions Burger on Saturday of the Picnic.

The T-shirt color is terracotta and the graphics are excellent.

All the rain has been wonderful for my flowers and the accompanying weeds. Today I noticed something I hadn’t seen before and I really don’t know if it is a flower or a weed or a fleed or a woer. It is kind of pretty and if I ever get anything mowed, I’ll leave it for next year.

KSL