Jolly visitor coming to Band this Saturday for Christmas in July

Bring the kids and come see our jolly visitor this Saturday evening during our Christmas in July band concert. When he drops by he’s usually on vacation and always glad to see folks from El Dorado Springs stopping by to see him. We look forward to snapping a picture of your little ones with Santa this Saturday evening between 8 and 9.

We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. Come on down to the Bandstand and tap your toe to some catchy tunes while you visit with some friends. We’d love to play some songs for you!

Hope to see you this weekend! Stay cool and stay safe!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 25

1 Pan American

2 Night Flight

3 Indiana State Band

4 Pasadena Day

5 Henderson Field

6 Black Jack

7 Gallant Zouaves

8 The Huntress

9 Pretty Baby

10 Father of Victory

11 Bugler’s Dream

12 Autumn Leaves

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 26

* Christmas in July

1 The First Noel

2 Here Comes Santa Claus

3 Hark the Herald Angels Sing

4 Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer

5 Silent Night

6 Ave Maria

7 O Come, Little Children

8 Polar Express

9 March of the Three Kings

10 Deck the Hall

11 Oh Holy Night

12 Jingle Bells

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 27

1 Battle Cry of Freedom

2 Torch of Liberty

3 Pursuit Squadron

4 Barnum and Bailey

5 The Defending Circle

6 Bunker Hill

7 LaSorella

8 Tenth Regiment

9 Hostrauser’s March

10 Invercargill

11 Cruising Down the River

12 Hymn Medley

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner