Jolly visitor coming to Band this Saturday for Christmas in July
Bring the kids and come see our jolly visitor this Saturday evening during our Christmas in July band concert. When he drops by he’s usually on vacation and always glad to see folks from El Dorado Springs stopping by to see him. We look forward to snapping a picture of your little ones with Santa this Saturday evening between 8 and 9.
We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. Come on down to the Bandstand and tap your toe to some catchy tunes while you visit with some friends. We’d love to play some songs for you!
Hope to see you this weekend! Stay cool and stay safe!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 25
1 Pan American
2 Night Flight
3 Indiana State Band
4 Pasadena Day
5 Henderson Field
6 Black Jack
7 Gallant Zouaves
8 The Huntress
9 Pretty Baby
10 Father of Victory
11 Bugler’s Dream
12 Autumn Leaves
13 God Bless America
Saturday, July 26
* Christmas in July
1 The First Noel
2 Here Comes Santa Claus
3 Hark the Herald Angels Sing
4 Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer
5 Silent Night
6 Ave Maria
7 O Come, Little Children
8 Polar Express
9 March of the Three Kings
10 Deck the Hall
11 Oh Holy Night
12 Jingle Bells
13 God Bless America
Sunday, July 27
1 Battle Cry of Freedom
2 Torch of Liberty
3 Pursuit Squadron
4 Barnum and Bailey
5 The Defending Circle
6 Bunker Hill
7 LaSorella
8 Tenth Regiment
9 Hostrauser’s March
10 Invercargill
11 Cruising Down the River
12 Hymn Medley
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
Facebook Comments