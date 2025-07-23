This year’s Picnic was just a little bit different for me. I didn’t get out as much and there were so many people who were willing to help me get the job done. Gwen and Elliott handled the morning games and everybody else was happy to send me photos of other events. Davis and I sat in our alcove each evening and greeted passers-by. We actually got 31 orders for next year’s T-shirt. Most of these people were from out of town, but anyone at any time can come in get their name on the list.

For me, the Picnic divides the year. After the Picnic, thoughts turn to back to school, fall sports, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Then you get through the winter and spring and you can start thinks about the Picnic again.

Next year’s Picnic will be a little different. Judi Baldwin who has headed up the Picnic committee for over 30 year is retiring and Ron Alumbaugh who started his Picnic career 31 years ago as The Great Ronaldo is also taken to the sidelines. I’m sure we’ll see both at the Picnic at sometime.

KSL