Picnic gone.

Even the random truck that didn’t manage to escape with its truck friends on Sunday, didn’t give any indication of what it had been up to. There were so many food trucks. I couldn’t possibly get to everyone of those in three days.

We’re starting our videos this week. We’ll begin alphabetically with the State Senate Race beginning with Sam Alexander then Chuck Lentz and Brad Pollitt. The Cedar County Clerk race follows with Jennifer Laabs and Chrislynn Price. Next is the Presiding Commissioner race with Roger Hamby and Kenneth Thornton. We have two “extras”, Jordan Herrera, a Democrat, running for the District 4 Congressional seat and Joe Wilson from Vernon County running for re-election as Presiding Commissioner.

We already have 82 out of 85 orders for next year’s T-shirt. If you’re interested call now. 417-876-3841.

KSL