Workshops, exhibitors and entertainment Feb. 2, 9, and 16. Networking every day online.

More family farms. More of their great locally produced food on our tables! This is the focus of west central Missouri’s annual Farm to Fork Summit. It brings farmers, food entrepreneurs, youth, community organizations and more together to make local food connections, and share knowledge and ideas.

Join the conversation and connect with Farm to Fork’s growing local food community.

Register now <https://whova.com/portal/registration/ftfs_202102/>

Tickets are on sale now for the third-annual Farm to Fork Summit. It goes online in 2021 with practical workshops and evening entertainment the first three Tuesdays in February (Feb. 2, Feb. 9, and Feb. 16.) Attendees also enjoy 24/7 access all month to recorded sessions and networking opportunities, such as discussion boards and exhibitor spaces. A mobile app lets attendees tune in and participate on the go, too.

Farm to Fork’s all-inclusive event ticket includes all afternoon workshops and evening entertainment, as well as 24/7 access to discussion boards and more for just $39. Exhibitors are $49. Scholarships are available; inquire at info@newgrowthmo.org<mailto:info@newgrowthmo.org>. For those interested in the entertainment options only, separate a la carte tickets are available for $12.50 each.

A Schedule to Savor. The Farm to Fork schedule includes music, film, and a cooking together event along with practical workshops and big picture discussions with state and national leaders.

Schedule <https://www.newgrowthmo.org/food-agriculture/farm-to-fork-summit/>

“Farm to Fork is not just information. It’s people. It’s possibilities. It’s a coming together,” said farmer and local food distributor Katie Nixon, who also serves as Food Systems Director at West Central Missouri Community Action Agency. “That’s why our schedule mixes art, science and, of course, food,” she said.

Big picture speakers

How does the local food work of farmers and communities add up regionally, statewide, and nationally? Farm to Fork’s plenary speakers take us there.

* Feb 2: OPENING KEYNOTE: Marshall Stewart. The University of Missouri Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement explains how fundamental regional food networks are to growing a satisfying and innovative food and agriculture sector in Missouri.

* Feb. 9: COVID-19 PANEL. Speakers from commercial and community organizations explore how the pandemic shifted demand for local food into higher gear and underlined the value collaboration.

* Feb. 16: CLOSING KEYNOTE: Amy Hause, Economic Vitality Director at Rural Development Initiatives. Amy works with people and places building strong local food market connections across the Pacific Northwest. She will share what they have learned and how it could apply here.

Workshops

The event’s breakout sessions cover fruit and vegetable markets and growers (PRODUCE), livestock markets and producers (PROTEINS), and good food for all (PEOPLE).

* Feb 2, workshops are all about getting going. Learn about starting up small produce and livestock farms and how one community is developing a Veggie RX program to improve health with fresh and healthy local foods.

* Feb. 9, dives into recovering from the shock of Covid-19. Hear how wholesale produce operations survived the market disruption, how commercial livestock producers are working around supply chain breakdowns, and how communities worked to keep neighbors in food.

* Feb. 16, workshops are about moving forward. Tune in for the lowdown on food safety regulations every food or farm business needs to know. Learn how meat producers are adding value with new products. Check out the way hospitals are getting into local food right here in Missouri!

Entertainment

Each evening, Farm to Fork invites participants to social hour events that will bring the true meaning of this local food economy-building adventure even closer to home.

* Feb. 2: The Gumption We Need Now is an original, live spoken word and music performance by Missouri master storyteller Marideth Sisco and companions the Blackberry Winter Band. They will take us on a journey into hard times past and present in search of understanding how we can all eat well.

* Feb. 9: Farm to Fork will screen the new documentary Farmers for America. It asks where our food will come from and shows how young farmers are stepping up to the task.

* Feb. 16: It’s a live Cooking Together evening! Kansas City chef Linda Duerr of Restaurant at 1900, will lead us in preparing an online meal together. Participants will get the recipe and ingredient list ahead of time and join in the annual Farm to Fork tradition of enjoying some tasty local food.

24/7 Networking. Farm to Fork participants are able to join in from anywhere at any time, including a mobile app for access on the go. The all-inclusive event ticket of $39 allows attendees to plug into recorded sessions, join in discussion boards, connect with exhibitors and download materials like presentation slides. Access begins with registration and lasts through the final event day Feb. 16.

Event partners. Farm to Fork happens thanks to a big team of organizations that work together every day to advance the farm businesses and community initiatives that make local and regional food happen. Event hosts New Growth and West Central Missouri Community Acton Agency appreciate this powerful regional collaboration.

West Central Missouri Community Action Agency is dedicated to empowering people to make a positive change by coordinating and administering resources. Programs include housing, emergency services, energy conservation, employment and training, and credit building. West Central’s service region includes the counties of Cass, Bates, Benton, Cedar, Henry, Hickory, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon. Learn more at www.wcmcaa.org<http://www.wcmcaa.org>.

New Growth is a regional community development corporation affiliated with West Central. It is home to the START HERE Business Acceleration Network, START HERE Revolving Loan Fund, and New Growth Women’s Business Center. Learn more at www.newgrowthmo.org and www.startheremo.org<http://www.startheremo.org>.