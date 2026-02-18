VALENTINE’S DAY AT COMMUNITY SPRINGS HEALTHCARE – We celebrated Valentine’s Day a couple of days early with an Italian dinner served by our Dietary Department and snacks prepared by our Activities crew and a few other helpful volunteers.

We crowned our Valentine’s King and Queen tonight. Our King is Roy Dennis and our queen is Margaret Cedar. They were so sweet.

These pictures don’t really do justice to all the treats that were enjoyed – so yummy. A “Special Thank You” to Ginelle Skakal for the entertainment – her voice is so beautiful only topped by her kindness to our residents and staff – We love her around here. Ron Swopes was even on hand to join in on a couple of vocals. By the way – he sounds fantastic too. Thanks Ron. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.