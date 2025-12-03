We had an unusual Thanksgiving dinner but a good one.

Kimball had picked up several dishes at Parker Leigh and got one of her apple pies ready about midnight to throw in the oven Thanksgiving morning.

Gathered around the table were our brother-in-law, Tom Gough, Davis, Kimball and me. I think Tom just went for the apple pie. He wouldn’t take any food home. He said he had a lot left from my sister’s funeral.

Had a really good phone conversation with Dennis Breeding who revealed that he is a distant cousin of mine. He graduated with my sister. From his residence near Oklahoma City, he accurately talked about highways around here and where people resided. He referred to my Grandma Nettie Elizabeth (Lee) Long as his Great Aunt Nettie. He told me how Bro. Dude Pace lost his leg just below the knee because the operator of the push saw didn’t learn until later that he needed to latch himself to the handle bars to prevent the saw from going wild if it pinched.

KL