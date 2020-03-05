In October of 2019, I spent three weeks in Cedar County Memorial Hospital’s swing bed program. I had the best care I could have ever hope for. Any time I needed help, I could ring for assistance and someone would be there shortly. I was so grateful to have a hospital like CCMH in my hometown, where my friends could come for visits.

My stay started in the emergency room, where I was taken care of well and admitted very quickly. Withy physical therapy and great care from my providers at CCMH, I was able to go back home.

After being dismissed, I was able to continue my physical therapy for several weeks at CCMH. Because my therapy was in my hometown, it made it convenient fro my friends to take me to and from my appointments without much disruption to their busy schedules. As we get older, it is great to have such a wonderful hospital, with great care, so close to home.

Betty Crossgrove