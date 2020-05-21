Editor:

Dear Community,

Over the past several weeks, Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation have experienced the generosity of others in numerous ways. From creating face shields, respirators, and sewing masks to dropping off personal protective equipment, snacks, meals and monetary donations — your kindness and support has encouraged all of us during this most difficult time. We are humbled to have been so deeply cared for by the patients, families and communities we care so much about. Thank you so much.

We are here to take care of you and your family. It is important that patients continue to seek care for medical conditions, especially those with preexisting or chronic conditions that need follow-up care. Rest assured we are taking the recommended precautions to ensure the health and safety of our patients, residents, employees and visitors. If you have any questions, please talk to your medical provider.

On behalf of our more 2,100 physicians and employees, thank you for your continued support. You are appreciated.

Gary Fulbright

CEO/Executive Director

Citizens Memorial Hospital/Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation