Editor,

I want to ask readers to consider providing a home to children in our community who are in need.

After careful consideration, my husband Rick and I have opened our home to children in the foster care system. Recently we were asked to take our first child, a teenage boy, for a long weekend.

We were scared. A teenage boy! Do you know what “they” say about teenage boys in the foster care system? Then we met him. He was just an ordinary boy. He was not much different than our teenage grandsons. He was respectful, and kind to our young children. It was clear he just wanted a home where he could belong. This child was originally from El Dorado Springs, but due to a lack of homes in our community, he’s been bounced around between multiple school districts and counties.

We can give these children the best chance for success by giving them stability. They need commitment from their foster parents, and they need to stay in their own school district with their teachers, mentors, churches and friends. Together as a community, we can provide so much for these children.

Classes to become a foster parent will be held this spring in El Dorado Springs. Let’s do this together! Traditional and short term “respite” foster homes are needed. If you are interested or have questions, please call Theresa Dennison at our regional Children’s Services office: 417-682-3531 extension 230.

Thank you,

Christina Casey

El Dorado Springs