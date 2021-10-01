Editor,

I realize most people won’t take the time to speak up and most people prefer to go along and get along so they won’t speak up either but what Ms Leroux as a board member has done during the elections and continues to do is wrong.

I believe her lack of ethics should disqualify her from being on the board and I think she should step down. The lies she told during the election for the tax increase and the slanderous/libelous things she said about David during his election should be enough to get her removed from the board.

Her latest maneuvers to prevent David Bozrath from attending the meetings are also not only unethical but illegal. She needs to step down.

Respectfully,

Jessica Bender Baker

Stockton