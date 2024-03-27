Editor:

In reply to the Feb. 7 letter about Gov. Parson and medical issues in Missouri, several clarifications are needed.

First, it’s telling that this letter never once uses the word at the heart of this issue: abortion. The letter tiptoed around the topic using euphemisms like “private healthcare decisions.”

No one of any party is in favor of government interference with healthcare. But the word “healthcare” relates to the prevention and/or treatment of illness, injury and disease. And according to the abortion industry’s own statistics, almost every elective abortion in America is done for a non-medical reason on a healthy baby and a healthy mother whose pregnancy poses no threat to either her life or physical well-being. What all this means is that, by definitions, abortion is not healthcare – particularly for the innocent unborn child who dies from this procedure.

The letter also mentioned the initiative petition currently being pushed in Missouri to try and enshrine a right to abortion in the Missouri Constitution.

Current Missouri law already allows abortion when there is a serious threat to the mom’s physical health, and it should be emphasized that this situation is very, very rare. Medical technology is almost always able to save both mom and baby, and way less then 1% of all abortions are done as a last resort to save the mother’s life.

The radical initiative petition being funded with millions of dollars by out-of-state special interest groups would legalize late-term abortions for “mental health” reasons, do away with current state law requiring minors to get parental consent for abortions, and require taxpayer funding of abortions.

Keep this in mind if you are asked to sing a petition to supposedly “protect reproductive rights.” There’s nothing reproductive nor right about killing kids before they’re born.

Voters will reject this extreme measure that legalizes late-term abortion, shuts parents out of having a say in their kid’s life-altering decisions and requires public funding of something that many Missourians strongly believe to be morally wrong.

Sincerely,

David Kincaid

El Dorado Springs