The Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 3313 E. Austin Blvd., will hold their 4th Annual Farm Toy Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 9. Go to the Back hall,

Admission is $2 and 10 and under are free. Lunch will be available

Door prizes will be drawn every hour with a big door prize at high noon.

For more information please contact David Garrett 620-724-2743 or Briand Wallace 417-321-6368.