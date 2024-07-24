Taberville Report

by Bobby Dains

Dains Fish Farm

417/432-3391

Fishing’s good. The river’s down. You can catch all the fish you want on trotline on anything you bait with. Rod and reel even works.

They are catching mostly blue cats. You have to use perch or gold fish to catch flatheads.

I’ve got gold fish, perch, worms and frozen bait. If you want bullheads, call ahead.

Not a lot of people fishing. They ae going to the Picnic and fairs.

We will be closed on Sunday and Monday until next March.

Caplinger

Caplinger Woods

Danny Finch

They are catching catfish off the bridge up against the dam. Worms are the best bait.

Several people are fishing but the heat slowed them down. It seems like Stockton Dam is getting back on schedule.

Call 417/276-3838 and we’ll call you back.

Orleans Trail Marin

Gator Shaw

417/276-5161

They are catching crappie on the brush piles. They are slaying the white bass on top water or Rattle Traps close to the bank at the end of flats. Two guys caught 100.

The lake is 3 or 4 ft. high.