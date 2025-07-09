VFW Auxiliary 257 is excited to announce the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary’s annual Illustrating America art contest. Local students in grades K-8 can share how they view our world through their drawings and paintings while competing for national awards.

Students must submit an original two-dimensional piece of artwork. Coloring sheets, digital art and photography are not accepted. The entry must have been completed during the current school year and the application must include a parent or guardian signature.

Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the Department (state) competition. The contest consists of three grade divisions: K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. The Department (state) first-place winner in each grade division will be forwarded to the VFW Auxiliary National Headquarters. There are awards for first, second and third place in each grade division. All state winning entries are judged at National Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri in July 2026 and will be displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention.. Winners will be notified via the email address provided on the winners’ entry form.

The contest rewards the artistic abilities of elementary and middle/junior high school students. Student entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary 257 by March 31,2026. Interested youth, parents/guardians and teachers should contact Linda Bartkoski at 417-343-0506 for more information.

Visit http://www.vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities for eligibility requirements, contest rules and an entry form.

About the VFW Auxiliary: The VFW Auxiliary is one of the nation’s oldest veterans’ service organizations and our members are the relatives of those who served in a location of foreign conflict.

We have nearly 470,000 members representing all 50 states who volunteer millions of hours and give millions of dollars to support veterans, military service personnel and their families.

We are a voice for veterans on Capitol Hill and are instrumental in assisting the VFW pass or block legislation that impacts veterans and their families. We are one of the top 10 providers of volunteer hours in the VA medical system. Every year, members fundraise millions of dollars for charitable projects that benefit veterans and their families. We also provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for our nation’s youth. With more than 3,600 Auxiliaries, there is likely one in your area working to improve the lives of America’s uncommon heroes. Learn more at www.vfwauxiliary.org.