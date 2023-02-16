The following misdemeanors have been disposed in Cedar County.

ST V SAMANTHA LYNN BOLEN, FAIR PLAY, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 mph. Fine: $227.

ST V JOHNATHAN VINCENT COFFER, JERICO SPRINGS, property damage-2nd degree. Fine: incarceration jail.

LVNV FUNDING LLC V ELENA EVANS, EL DORADO SPRINGS, judgment entered, $9,752.97.

ST V WILLIAM HARRY GILLETTE, FAIR PLAY, operated mtr veh with brakes no in good working order. Fine: $100.

ST V TERRELL E. HOWELL, VERONA, driving while revoked/suspended- 2nd or 3rd offense. Fine: incarceration jail.

ST V BELINDA JEAN JOHNSON, NEVADA, charge 1-operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order. Charge 2-driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Fine: $10.

LVNV FUNDING LLC V CRYSTAL R. MAYFIELD, EL DORADO SPRINGS, jgmt transcribed circuit court, $1,240.04.

ST V COREY L STERLING I, KANSAS CITY, take wildlife by molesting a nest, den, home, eggs of wildlife. Fine: $49.50.

ST V TERRY LEE SUTTON, BELTON, exceeded posted speed limit by 16-19 mph. Fine: $100.50.

ST V CHESTER W. TUCKER JR, BLUE SPRINGS, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 mph. Fine: $177. Judgment activity satisified.