The Complete St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office News

Release January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023

Text Caster

Sheriff Lee Hilty would like to share more information about the Text Caster partnership.

Upon signing up for the service, citizens will be able to get alerts on road closings, weather alerts directly from the National Weather Service, ongoing crime situations, and other emergency notifications. This will allow you to have immediate notifications in the event of a wanted person, a dangerous weather situation, and/or general event notifications

We were able to apprehend a fleeing subject within the first two weeks of having Text Caster available!

Please, help us strengthen our communications with you and sign up below, if interested!

https://my.textcaster.com/ asa/3041

Please Note: Information shared by you, with the Text Caster application, will be considered private and shall not be used for marketing, advertisements, or any other types of sales.

Arrests and Reports

Sheriff Lee Hilty reported deputies made arrests and took multiple reports during the week of January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023.

On January 31, 2023- Burton, Coty was arrested by St. Clair County Deputy at Henry County Jail on a St. Clair County warrant. He is being charged with Stealing- Physically Taken. His bond is set at $3500 cash surety.

On January 31, 2023- St. Clair County Deputies received a call to check well-being in Appleton City. When deputies arrived on scene it was a domestic disturbance. St. Clair County Deputies advised the subjects of the 12 Hour Rule. Report was taken.

On January 31, 2023- St. Clair County Deputies were notified about a subject being threatened after court. St. Clair County Deputies returned the call and a report was taken.

On February 1, 2023- St. Clair County Deputies took a report of a burglary in Appleton City. The investigation is ongoing.

On February 1, 2023- St Clair County Deputies responded to a report of a burglary that occurred overnight in Appleton City on the 300 block of East First.

Deputies met with the victim who said someone broke a window and entered into the victim’s residence while they were sleeping. The victim’s security cameras showed the individual stealing items throughout the house.

Evidence collected from the scene and security footage, gave several leads for deputies to follow. Around 3:00 p.m., a tip was received with information identifying the suspect. Deputies responded to the 200 block of South Chestnut and made contact with the suspect.

As a result, Quentin Sieleman was arrested for 1st Degree Burglary, Stealing, and Property Damage. Deputies were able to recover all of the items taken in the burglary.

On February 2, 2023- St. Clair County Deputies were notified of a lost license plate from a wreck that happened on Northbound 13 on January 29, 2023. Report was taken.

On February 2, 2023- St. Clair County Deputies received a call regarding theft from Dollar General in Lowry City. The theft started back in October 2022 and Dollar General determined there was a glitch in their system and stopped investigating the incident. It was brought to Dollar General’s attention that another incident happened on January 9th, 2023. St. Clair County Deputies are investigating this further.

On February 2, 2023- St. Clair County dispatched a call regarding sexual assault. St. Clair County Deputies are investigating this further.

On February 2, 2023- St. Clair County dispatched a call regarding property damage on NE 1270 Rd. Subject had construction workers plowing trees and land on his property. Construction workers were gone by the

time St. Clair County Deputies arrived on scene. St. Clair County Deputies observed approximately 100 yards of damage.

On February 3, 2023- St. Clair County Deputies took a call regarding fraudulent transactions. Nothing further at this time.

On February 3,2023- St. Clair County Jail Officers arrested Kyle Watkins at St. Joseph DOC. Watkins was arrested on St. Clair County warrants for Tampering with Motor Vehicle x2, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Driving While Revoked/ Suspended. Watkins was released to the St. Clair County Jail Staff. Watkins is being held on two $10,000 cash only bonds. Court date was scheduled for February 6, 2023.

On February 6, 2023- St. Clair County Deputies responded to a call regarding a stolen vehicle in Lowry City. Description of the vehicle is a white 1989 Chevy 1-ton and was last seen on January 26, 2023. Investigation is ongoing.

On February 6, 2023- St. Clair County Deputies were dispatched to a call regarding an assault at Casey’s in Lowry City. The refueling tank driver was assaulted by an unknown subject who got into his vehicle and left when he saw Casey’s employee coming to check on the driver. Investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Hilty urges those with any related information to these cases or any others to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line, 417-646-5832, or email to tips@scsomo.org.