The following misdemeanors have been disposed in Cedar County.

ST V CHENELLE RUTH IRELAND, STOCKTON, operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $100 and court costs.

ST V KYLE A. MAHURIN, OAK GROVE, MO, fish without a permit-MO resident. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $49.50 and court costs.

ST V CLAUDE MRAZ MARAZ, STOCKTON, charge 1-failure to register motor vehicle. Charge 2-operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order. Count 2 – defendant sentenced to fine $150 and court costs.

ST V TYLER WADE MURDOCK, EL DORADO SPRINGS, operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $100 and court costs.

ST V MATTHEW JOHN RICHARDS, EL DORADO SPRINGS, charge 1-burglary – 2nd degree. Count 1-defendant sentenced to six years doc CONC/CONS cse and county: CONC/with ct II, 24VE-CR00215-01 and 24CD-CR00183-03, 24.035/29.15 ineffect counsel: no, allocution: yes, authorize additional officer: yes, crim hist prob log override: yes, deliver certif copy of judmt: yes. Charge 2-stealing – $750 or more. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to six years doc CONC/CONS cse and county: CONC/with ct I, 24VE-CR00215-01 and 24CD-CR00183-03, 24.035/29.15 ineffect counsel: no, allocution: yes, authorize additional officer: yes, crim hist prob log override: yes, deliver certif copy of judmt: yes.

ST V MATTHEW JOHN RICHARDS, EL DORADO SPRINGS, stealing – $750 or more. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to six years doc CONC/CONS cse and county: CONC/with, 24VE-CR00215-01 and 24CD-CR00183-03, 24.035/29.15 ineffect counsel: no, allocution: yes, authorize additional officer: yes, crim hist prob log override: yes, deliver certif copy of judmt: yes.

ST V KELSEY N. TROWER, FAIR PLAY, MO, operated mtr veh with brakes not in good working order. Count 1 – defendant sentenced to fine $200 and court costs.

Nov. 14, MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT, INC V DANA S. MCCULLICK.

Nov. 18, AVANTEUSA, LTD V BRIANNA L. HOWARD.

Nov. 18, AVANTEUSA, LTD V MARY CONWAY.

Nov. 14, MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT, INC V STEPHANIE KEITH.

Nov. 14, WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP OF MO V KEVIN MYERS.

Nov. 14, WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP OF MO V KALEENA SMITH.

Nov. 14, WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP OF MO V DARREN S. TROXEL.

Nov. 14, WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP OF MO V ASHLEE N. KICENSKI.

Nov. 14, WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP OF MO V JORDAN N. DOZLER.

Nov. 14, WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORP OF MO V JOANNA HARPER.

Nov. 15, BCG EQUITIES LLC V RYAN G. ROSTEN.

Nov. 18, LVNV FUNDING LLC V DAVID HARDIN.

Nov. 18, LVNV FUNDING LLC V BYRON D. FISK.

Nov. 14, MIDFIRST BANK V DALTON W. TITTLE ET AL.

Nov. 15, STACEY M. KEITH V TRAVIS L. KEITH.

Nov. 16, ST V JOHNATHON DEAN DEHART.

Nov. 14, ST V MARY FRANCES EASON.

Nov. 14, ST V ANDREW ERIK SCHUTTEN.

Nov. 14, ST V CHRISTIAN BARNES.

Nov. 15, ST V ROBERT ALLEN WILLIAMSON.

Nov. 15, ST V JOEL ALEXANDER HABERLE.

Nov. 15, ST V AARON TITUS DAMERON.

Nov. 18, ST V LORI JEAN DAVISON.

Nov. 18, ST V GREGORY ADAMS.

Nov. 19, ST V TAMMY LEE COMPTON.

Nov. 14, ST V HEATHER DAWN THORELL.

Nov. 14, ST V AUSTINT LEE HIGHFILL.

Nov. 14, ST V MEGAN RENEA RIGG.

Nov. 14, ST V MATTHEW THOMAS CHARLES.

Nov. 14, ST V EMANUEL SCHWARTZ.

Nov. 19, ST V ELIJAH REEVES.

Nov. 14, ST V KIANA LYNE DELVALLE.

Nov. 18, ST V LAYTON JOE KEMPF.

Nov. 15, ST V TONYA RENEE PAYNE.

Nov. 14, ST V JONATHAN BOWER.

Nov. 14, ST V RONI RENEE SCOTT.

Nov. 18, ST V SHANNA LYN BLACKMORE.

Nov. 15, ST V AUSTIN REED SURBER.

Nov. 20, ST V KYLE A. MUHURIN, guilty plea written.

Nov. 14, ST V COLT J. BROMLEY, change of venue.

Nov. 18, ST V MATTHEW JOHN RICHARDS, guilty plea.

Nov. 18, ST V MATTHEW JOHN RICHARDS, guilty plea.

Nov. 14, ST V AUSTIN LEE HIGHFILL, bndover circ-waive prel hrng.

Nov. 18, ST V CLAUDE MRAZ MRAZ, guilty plea.

Nov. 18, ST V KELSEY N. TROWER, guilty plea.

Nov. 18, ST V TYLER WADE MURDOCK, guilty plea.

Nov. 15, DEBI D VERBECK-CONKLIN V MATTHEW L. CONKLIN, dismiss by ct w/ prejudice.

CC Dissolution w/children

Nov. 19, DANIEL GARRELTS V ALFIE L. ZATE, dismissed by parties.

Nov. 19, ST V CHENELLE RUTH IRELAND, guilty plea written.