I want to wish all mothers out there a very Happy Mother’s Day. My mother spent her last years here in El Dorado Springs at Community Springs. I bet that anyone who remembers her would have never thought that when she was a young woman, she worked for a man who had rental property and every Sunday she collected rent for him. She rode a big white horse she rented from a local stable and carried a pistol in her purse.

I’m very happy to tell you that for the next year the Sun will carry Kids Scoop, an informational page for young readers. We will begin next week.

We work late on Monday nights. About midnight Davis told me that all the lights downtown had gone off. By the time I got up from my desk and made it to the front of the office they had come back on. I’m grateful for that, but I did want to see downtown in the dark. (If seeing in the dark is possible.) I guess we’re so used to there being a light somewhere at all times, the dark begins to present itself as being mysterious which is kind of a fancy word for scary.

I don’t have any tornado stories. I have remnants of other people’s stories – all the debris that blew up into field north of our house from the Joplin tornado and seeing the black sky to the south of my house when Stockton was middled. KSL