We have a surprise for you. Check out our newest writer, Tom Brand, and his “A Little Bit Like Home” column. He will share his insights about the world with all of us every week. He has written for several years for other newspapers and we are pleased he has decided to come to El Dorado Springs. I believe that he has lived in the northwest part of the state most of his life. He currently lives in St. Joseph. As I mentioned last week, his sister is Debbie Vickers.

Captain is spending the night at the vet clinic. I am not at home right now, I’m sure Jack is pleased that he has me all to himself.

It certainly is a lot colder than it was last week. But I believe that the weather will warm up somewhat for New Year’s Eve.

We wish everyone the happiest of New Years. May 2026 bring you joy and prosperity. Love your family, love your neighbors. Try loving those you might think are unloveable.

KSL