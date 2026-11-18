Three things to remember: The Christmas Lighting down in the Park on Nov. 23 starting at 6 p.m. Santa Claus is expected to make a special appearance. Miss Merry Christmas will be crowned and the Little Mr. and Miss candidates introduced.

A new addition to the Holidays is The Spirit of Remembrance Lighting Ceremony at the Hospital on Nov. 30th. You can add a name by picking up a form at the hospital. Return the form with the $10 fee by Friday Nov. 27. All proceeds benefit Cedar County Memorial Hospital Most Immediate Needs Fund.

There is a truck to fill with Toys at Fugate Motors, go by and see them.

KSL