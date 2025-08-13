El Do Elementary welcome back students

Dear Parents,

Welcome to the 2025-26 school year! We look forward to a wonderful year of working with your children! School will start on August 20th this year. Here are a few important things to note:

1. We are looking forward to having students back at school this year! Just a reminder, start and ending times will remain the same. Our front door will open at 7:35 a.m. each day. Please make sure students are dropped off between 7:35 and 7:50 if they are eating breakfast. The tardy bell will ring at 8:05 a.m. Students arriving after 8:05 will be counted tardy. As always, please pull as far forward as possible to allow other children to unload at the same time.

2. Car riders should only be dropped off and picked up from the circle drive on the west side of the elementary building. Parents of regular car riders will receive numbers to display in their vehicles to help speed up the afternoon pick-up process. These numbers will be available for pick-up at Open House on August 21st, or from the elementary office. Please do not park on the circle drive or in the area reserved for faculty parking. Thank you for your patience with us during the afternoon pick-up on the first few days of school as it will run slowly at first. We are making every effort to keep your children safe!

3. Dismissal– Car riders will begin being dismissed at 3:05. Those arriving to pick up children should remain in your vehicles and go around the circle drive. A staff member will radio in for your child to meet you and load in front of the school. K, 1st, and 4th grade bus riders will be dismissed by intercom at 3:07. Fifth grade students will assist the younger students in finding their buses during the first week of school again this year. 2nd, 3rd, and 5th grade bus riders will be dismissed by intercom at 3:09. Walkers will be dismissed at 3:11 and exit the building through the front entrance on the west side of the school. Please do not ask teachers and students to open locked doors at any time throughout the school year as they have been instructed not to do so.

4. Please remember Oak and Pine Streets are one-way from Main to Grand during the times of morning drop-off (7:30-8:30 a.m.) and afternoon pick-up (2:30-3:30 p.m.). Parents of elementary students should exit the way you entered (toward Twyman Street). If you will also drop off or pick up middle and/or high school students you may continue north on Grand to do so.

5. Handicapped parking– Please do not park in the Handicapped Student Drop-Off spaces when dropping off or picking up students. Please go through the circle drive for loading and unloading of students. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.

6. Open House will be held on Monday, August 18th, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Grade level teachers will be set up so students may come and meet their teachers, and drop off supplies before school starts. We look forward to seeing everyone!

See You Soon and Go Bulldogs!

#ELDOSTRONG

Mr. Barger

Elementary Principal

ElDo Elementary new teachers

We are excited to announce our new teachers in the elementary, all of which are from or already live in or near the El Dorado Springs area. They will be great additions to our elementary school, and we are excited to have them join our family.

1st Grade

Kraysen Leonard

My name is Kraysen Leonard, and I am thrilled to be joining Eldo Elementary this year. As an alumni of the El Dorado Springs R-II School District, I have a personal connection to this community that makes my return even more special. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Education, Communication, and Leadership, alongside minors in Agriculture Business and Plant Sciences. Currently working on my masters at Northwest Missouri State University in Special Education.

Last year, I had the incredible opportunity to teach kindergarten at the El Dorado Springs Christian School, a role that I cherished deeply. I believe that education is not just about imparting knowledge but also about inspiring students to explore their interests and develop a lifelong love for learning.

I have a big heart for kids and believe in sparking a passion for learning in every student

I’m looking forward to creating a fun and engaging classroom where every child feels valued and inspired to explore their unique interests. Thank you for welcoming me into this wonderful school community—I can’t wait to see what this year holds!

Kayla Nowak

This is Mrs. Nowak’s first year teaching at El Dorado Springs Elementary. She is part of the first grade team. Mrs. Nowak interned at El Dorado Springs last year in school social work through Missouri Southern State University’s Social Work (BSW) program. Mrs. Nowak’s professional knowledge also includes child development/psychology and working with individuals on the autism spectrum. Mrs. Nowak is eager to meet her students and help them grow as learners!

2nd Grade

Dayna Snow

I’ve been in education for over 10 years in various types of educational institutions.

I’m so excited I get to join El Dorado Springs School District because my teaching philosophy aligns with their mission to contribute to fostering creativity, promoting critical thinking and building strong classroom communities.

I am deeply passionate about making a positive impact on students’ lives and our school here in El Dorado Springs provides that ideal environment to empower our students to reach their full potential.

I am looking forward to the opportunity to contribute skills and passion to the El Dorado Springs Elementary School here in Eldo!

3rd Grade

Hannah Gray

My name is Hannah Gray, and I am a recent graduate of Cottey College where I earned my Bachelor’s in Elementary Education. I was born and raised in Iowa, and I love all things artsy. I completed my student teaching in Eldo and absolutely fell in love with the community. I was welcomed with open arms and supported throughout my entire journey. That is why I chose to stay, and I am beyond excited for what this year holds!

4th Grade

Brittany Lukenbill

A little about me: I live in Stockton with my husband and 3 kiddos. I enjoy reading, being outdoors, or relaxing with a good T.V. show. I am currently finishing up my Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education through Western Governor’s University. This is my first year teaching, and I am beyond excited to get started!

I love the environment at Eldorado Elementary. Everyone is welcoming and supportive. That sense of community is incredibly important to me! It means so much to me to be a part of such a great team of educators!

5th Grade

Kevin Ewing

I was born and raised in Fort Scott, KS. I have a Bachelors’ degree from Pittsburg State University and a Masters’ degree from the University of Central Missouri. I live in Rich Hill, Missouri, with my wife Jennifer. I enjoy reading and playing tennis. I have taught in various school districts in Missouri in elementary and junior high for 21 years. I’m very excited to work with the supportive staff in the El Dorado Springs school district to help students identify and achieve the goals to meet their educational needs.

Special Education

Trey Graves

Mr. Graves will be joining our elementary school in the special education classroom, and will be doing some coaching as well. Mr. Graves is a recent graduate from El Dorado Springs High School, and went to college at Graceland University where he was also on the wrestling team. Mr. Graves will be in his first year of teaching.

El Dorado Spirngs Elementary school supply list

Preschool

2 glue sticks

1 box of Jumbo crayons

1 package of washable markers (primary color)

1 plastic school supply box

1 box of tissues

1 package fine tip black dry erase markers

1 box gallon size bags

Boys- 1 container of antibacterial wipes

Girls- 1 package of baby wipes

Full change of clothes

Kindergarten

3 boxes of 24 crayons

1 school supply box

1 package of beginner pencils

1-2 large boxes of tissues

1 inch clear view binder for memory book

6 large glue sticks

1 package of skinny, black dry erase markers (girls)

1 package of fat, black dry erase markers (boys)

2 boxes of washable markers

back pack

1 pair of headphones (no earbuds)

1 package disinfecting wipes

1 box of sandwich baggies (girls)

1 box of gallon baggies (boys)

1st Grade

2 boxes of 24 crayons

10 glue sticks

2 boxes of tissues

2 pink erasers

1 school/art box

1 pair of student scissors

12- #2 yellow wooden pencils

6 dry erase markers

1 eraser for dry erase markers

2 packages of markers

1 folder with pockets without brads

1 pair of headphones (no earbuds)

1 package of gallon sized bags (girls)

Hand Sanitizer (girls)

1 package of hand wipes (Wet Wipes or Baby Wipes) (boys)

1 package of sandwich sized bags (boys)

2nd Grade

2 box of crayons

4 boxes of markers

3 packages of Ticonderoga #2 pencils, pre-sharpened (12-ct.)

4 glue sticks

I pkg of pencil top erasers

2 pink erasers

8 dry erase markers

1 dry eraser or sock

1 school/art box

1 pair of padded headphones

2 boxes of tissues

1 wide ruled notebook

1 pair of student scissors

1 plastic folder with brads

1 container disinfectant wipes (boys)

1 small thing of hand sanitizer (boys)

1 box of gallon-sized bags (girls)

1 container of baby wipes (girls)

3rd Grade

1 box of 24 crayons

1 box 10 markers

1 pencil box

1 pair student scissors

2 composition notebooks

2 pocket folder

3 packages of #2 pencils, pre-sharpened (12-ct.)

2 large glue sticks

2 large box of tissues

2 pair of headphones or kid sized earbuds(required, no bluetooth)

1 container disinfectant wipes (boys)

1 roll of Bounty paper towels (girls)

1 package of pencil cap erasers

1 pack of white block erasers

1 package of notebook paper

4th Grade

2 wide ruled spiral notebook

1 composition notebook

1 package wide ruled paper

4 pocket folders (one red)

2 large glue sticks

1 package of colored pencils

pencil sharpener

1 box of 24 crayons

1 box of colored markers

1 pair student scissors

3 packages of #2 pencils (12-ct.)

2 packages of pencil cap erasers

1 clipboard

1 package dry erase markers

1 pair of earbuds (no bluetooth)

2 highlighters

2 boxes of tissues

1 container disinfectant wipes (B)

1 roll of paper towels (G)

1 pencil box

1 bottle of hand sanitizer

5th Grade

4 packages of #2 pencils (12-ct.)

1 pkg. pencil cap erasers

3 composition notebooks

1 wide ruled spiral notebook

1 clipboard

2 highlighters

1 package of colored pencils

1 pair student scissors

2 large glue sticks

1 pencil pouch

1 package of a loose leaf paper

1 each-red,green,and yellow two pocket folders

1 pair of earbuds

2 boxes of tissues

1 package (skinny) dry erase markers

1 package of gallon ziploc bags (boys)