June Norman, El Dorado Springs R-2 Kindergarten teacher, received a $500 grant from the Missouri Retired Teachers Association as one of nine grants awarded in Region 6. Pictured are: (from left) Elementary Principal Jeremy Barger, Assistant Principal Ashley Wolfe, winner June Norman, MRTA Region 6 VP Virgilene Cook and President of the Sac Osage Retired School Employees Association Evelyn Boyle.